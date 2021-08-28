STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Automotive Skills Development Council, Hero MotoCorp join hands to bridge digital skill gap

As per the Memorandum of Understanding, the partners would train the dealership staff in an apprenticeship model.

Published: 28th August 2021

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:The Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) and Hero MotoCorp have joined hands to bridge the digital skill gap at the country's auto dealerships and build their capacity in this critical growth driver.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the partners would train the dealership staff in an apprenticeship model. "We are extremely happy to partner with Hero MotoCorp, as it will allow us to reach a large number of youth, who can be skilled and subsequently gainfully employed in the industry. It is also important that the younger generation in the country put in their hearts to the jobs that they are performing in addition to their hands and minds," ASDC President Nikunj Sanghi said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp Head of Sales and After Sales Naveen Chauhan noted that through this strategic partnership, the company would work with ASDC to upskill and reskill the workforce in the automotive industry.

"The industry has witnessed the advent of new technologies in the recent past and this trend will continue in the future as well. As the automotive industry is a large employer, there will be an increased demand of skilled manpower in the industry. To meet this demand, the gap between the skill available and skill required will have to be bridged," he added.

ASDC is an industry-led initiative promoted by ACMA, SIAM and FADA jointly with NSDC and the Government of India to enhance the skill of the automotive industry to compete with international standards.

