STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FDI equity inflows up 168 per cent to USD 17.57 billion during April-June 2021-22

Total FDI inflow rose to USD 22.53 billion during the first three months of 2021-22 as against USD 11.84 billion in the same period of the last year.

Published: 28th August 2021 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

USD

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country rose by more than twofold to USD 17.57 billion during April-June this fiscal on account of measures such as policy reforms and ease of doing business, an official statement said on Saturday.

Total FDI inflow rose to USD 22.53 billion during the first three months of 2021-22 as against USD 11.84 billion in the same period of the last year, it said.

Total FDI comprises equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital.

"FDI equity inflow grew by 168 per cent in the first three months of 2021-22 (USD 17.57 billion) compared to the year ago period (USD 6.56 billion)," it said.

The data showed that the automobile industry has emerged as the top sector during the period under review with 27 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflows.

It was followed by computer software and hardware (17 per cent) and services Sector (11 per cent).

Further, Karnataka is the top recipient state during April-June 2021, with 48 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflows.

It was followed by Maharashtra (23 per cent) and Delhi (11 per cent).

Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased foreign inflows into the country, the commerce and industry ministry said.

The FDI trends are an endorsement of India's status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FDI foreign direct investment
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp