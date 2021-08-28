STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PM Jan Dhan Yojna accounts swell to 43 crore with total deposits over Rs 1.46 lakh crore

The PMJDY was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address on August 15, 2014 and was simultaneously launched on August 28 to foster financial inclusion.

Published: 28th August 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Money

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bank accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna (PMJDY) have increased to 43 crore with total deposits over Rs 1.46 lakh crore, the finance ministry on Saturday said as the government's flagship financial inclusion scheme completes seven years of implementation.

The PMJDY was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address on August 15, 2014 and was simultaneously launched on August 28 to foster financial inclusion. This national mission was launched to ensure people have access to financial services, namely, banking, remittance, credit, insurance, pension in an affordable manner.

As on August 18, 2021, the number of total PMJDY accounts stood at 43.04 crore. Of this, 55.47 per cent (23.87 crore) Jan-Dhan account holders are women and 66.69 per cent (28.70 crore) holders are in rural and semi-urban areas, the finance ministry said in a statement.

During the first year of the scheme, 17.90 crore PMJDY accounts were opened. Out of total 43.04 crore PMJDY accounts, 36.86 crore or 85.6 per cent are operative, and the average deposit per account is Rs 3,398, as per the statement.

Increase in average deposit is another indication of increased usage of accounts and inculcation of saving habit among account holders, it said. Total RuPay cards issued to PMJDY account holders rose to 31.23 crore.

For account opened after August 28, 2018, the free accidental insurance cover on RuPay cards increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. On this occasion, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Today we mark seven years of #PMJanDhan, an initiative that has forever transformed India's development trajectory. It has ensured financial inclusion and a life of dignity as well as empowerment for countless Indians. Jan Dhan Yojana has also helped further transparency."

Appreciating the untiring efforts of all those who have worked to make PMJDY a success, he said, their efforts have ensured the people of India lead a better quality of life.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while underlining the importance of the scheme, said the journey of PMJDY led interventions undertaken over a short span of 7 years has in effect, produced both transformational as well as directional change, thereby making the emerging financial inclusion ecosystem capable of delivering financial services to the last person of the society-the poorest of the poor.

"The underlying pillars of PMJDY, namely, Banking the Unbanked, Securing the Unsecured and Funding the Unfunded has made it possible to adopt multi-stakeholders' collaborative approach while leveraging technology for serving the unserved and underserved areas as well," she said.

Under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana announced on March 26, 2020, an amount of Rs 500 per month for three months (April'20 to June'20) was credited to the accounts of PMJDY women account holders, the finance ministry said.

A total of Rs 30,945 crore has been credited in accounts of women PMJDY account holders during COVID lockdown as an income support measure. About 5 crore PMJDY accountholders receive direct benefit transfer (DBT) from the Government under various schemes, the ministry statement added.

To ensure that the eligible beneficiaries receive their DBT in time, the government takes an active role in identification of avoidable reasons for DBT failures in consultation with DBT Mission, NPCI, banks and various other ministries, it said.

With close monitoring in this regard through regular video conferencing with banks and NPCI, the share of DBT failures due to avoidable reasons as a percentage of total DBT failures has decreased from 13.5 per cent (FY 19-20) to 5.7 per cent (FY 20-21), it noted.

On the road ahead, the finance ministry said, eligible PMJDY account holders will be sought to be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY).

Banks have already been communicated about the same, it said. The government is also focussed on promotion of digital payments including RuPay debit card usage amongst PMJDY account holders through creation of acceptance infrastructure across India, it said.

Another focus area is improving access of PMJDY account holders to micro-credit and micro investment such as flexi-recurring deposit etc, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Jan Dhan Yojna Bank account Jan Dhan accounts Jan Dhan deposits
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp