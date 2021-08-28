STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SaaS unicorn Freshworks all set for US listing

The California-based firm is planning to raise $100 million at a reportedly $10 billion valuation, a significant jump from its $3.4-billion valuation during the last funding round in 2019.

Published: 28th August 2021 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  Software as a Service unicorn Freshworks, which had a humble beginning from a 700- sqft warehouse in Chennai, has become the first start-up this year likely to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the US.

The California-based firm is planning to raise $100 million at a reportedly $10 billion valuation, a significant jump from its $3.4-billion valuation during the last funding round in 2019.

According to the prospectus filed with the US Securities Exchange Commission, Freshworks is looking to list in a market like the US where a majority of its 52,500 clients come from.

It only makes sense since the SaaS companies have received the maximum venture capital from the US. 

Freshworks, which started off as a customer desk service company called Freshdesk a decade ago by Girish Mathrubootham and Shan Krishnasamy, shifted base to California in 2017. Several anecdotes in the company’s prospectus signal Mathrubootham’s linkage to his roots in Tamil Nadu.

FreshWorks CEO and founder refers to the idea of Kudumba (Tamilian word meaning family ),saying that he built the company like a typical Indian family, scaling it up even as the organisation didn’t have the best of talent pool and technology at its disposal during the founding years.

India’s celebrated Tamil actor Rajnikanth, revered by Mathrubootham as his’guru’, has also been thanked by the software technologist. He says the Freshworks IPO was named after the most successful star from Tamil Nadu.

“The code name for our IPO was Project SuperStar, named after the most successful movie star from Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth. I want to express my love and gratitude to him for being my maanaseega guru. There is no comparable English word to express what this means. It is a mentor; a role model that lives in your mind, from whom you learn a lot by watching from afar. Super star is a man who is loved and worshipped by millions of fans globally. He is immensely successful yet humble and down to earth. Thank you, Thalaivaa!” Freshworks chief said .

The company said that its last twelve months revenue saw a 45% growth YoY at $ 249.7 million in 2020 compared to $172.4 million in 2019. Its net losses were $57.1 million and $9.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

“We generate revenue primarily from the sale of subscriptions for Freshworks products,” as per the company’s prospectus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp