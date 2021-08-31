STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight core sectors' output up 9.4 per cent in July

The eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had contracted by 7.6 per cent in July 2020 due to the lockdown.

Express Illustration

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The output of eight core sectors grew by 9.4 per cent in July, mainly due to a low base effect and uptick in production of coal, natural gas, steel, cement and electricity, official data showed on Tuesday.

The eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had contracted by 7.6 per cent in July 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commerce and industry ministry data, production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity jumped by 18.7 per cent, 18.9 per cent, 6.7 per cent, 9.3 per cent, 21.8 per cent and 9 per cent in July, respectively.

Crude oil output contracted by 3.2 per cent during the month under review.

The fertiliser segment recorded a growth of 0.5 per cent.

During April-July this fiscal, the eight sectors grew by 21.2 per cent against a negative growth of 19.8 per cent in the same period last year.

Economy Infrastructure sector Coal sector Crude Oil Natural Gas Steel Cement Electricity
