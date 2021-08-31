STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government examining public comments on draft Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules

'We have received the comments. They are still under examination,' Additional Secretary in the consumer affairs ministry Nidhi Khare said.

NEW DELHI: The consumer affairs ministry is examining stakeholders' views on all provisions of the draft Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, including definition of 'related party', a senior ministry official said on Tuesday.

Ban on fraudulent flash sales and mis-selling, and appointment of chief compliance officer/grievance redressal officer are among key amendments proposed to the Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, 2020, on which the government had sought public comments by July 6.

Later, acceding to the industry demands, the ministry extended the deadline to July 21 for stakeholders to send their views on the draft e-commerce rules.

"We have received the comments. They are still under examination," Additional Secretary in the consumer affairs ministry Nidhi Khare told PTI.

Khare further said all provisions, including definition of 'related party' will be examined properly before finalising the rules.The official, however, did not indicate when the rules will be finalised for implementation.

In June, Khare -- who is also the chief commissioner of Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) -- had in a press conference made it clear that the ministry "will not regulate" the trade on e-commerce platforms and e-tailers need not be "anxious" about the proposed changes in the rules.

She had also said the consumer affairs ministry's role is to safeguard the interest of consumers and hence the draft rules.

Meanwhile, e-commerce players and legal experts have opined that the government needs to hold wider consultation before framing e-commerce rules as the present format is encroaching the domain of various legal frameworks and establishments.

