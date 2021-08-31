Priced at Rs 11.99 lakh, Tata Motors launches Tigor EV in India: Details here 

By Express News Service

Tata Motors on Tuesday expanded its electric vehicle portfolio by officially launching the Tigor EV. The battery-powered compact sedan is priced between Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh and its deliveries will commence from Tuesday for the personal segment.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “EVs are fast gaining popularity on the back of rising comfort of customers, as the barriers to adoption are being overcome and due to growing preference for environmentally friendly solutions. This has been spearheaded by our very own Nexon EV, which today is the most popular EV in the Indian market."

He added, "The increasing support from the central and the state government, providing subsidies and a conducive environment for EVs to grow, inspires us to expand our EV offerings to our customers. We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV today, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology. The Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle that is technologically advanced, comfortable and high on safety standards, while also being an environmental-friendly commute, making it an irresistible choice for the buyers to #EvolveToElectric.”

Tata Motors claims that the new Tigor EV has an extended ARAI certified range of 306 km (under standard testing conditions). It delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and is powered by a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP 67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof.

The new Tigor EV is available in three variants: XE, XM, XZ+ (XZ+ Dual Tone option available), which come with an 8 year and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty for the EV owners.

The company claims that the impact-resistant battery pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS - 048 standard for nail penetration at cell Level. Based on a proven platform with Rear Crash suited structure, the car is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow-charged from any 15 A plug point. If using a fast charger, the battery can be powered to 80% in an hour but it will take around 8 hours if charged using a home socket.