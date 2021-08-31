STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Priced at Rs 11.99 lakh, Tata Motors launches Tigor EV in India: Details here 

The new Tigor EV is available in three variants: XE, XM, XZ+ (XZ+ Dual Tone option available), which come with an 8 year and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty for the EV owners. 

Published: 31st August 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors Tigor EV

Tata Motors claims that the new Tigor EV has an extended ARAI certified range of 306 km. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

Tata Motors on Tuesday expanded its electric vehicle portfolio by officially launching the Tigor EV. The battery-powered compact sedan is priced between Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh and its deliveries will commence from Tuesday for the personal segment. 

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “EVs are fast gaining popularity on the back of rising comfort of customers, as the barriers to adoption are being overcome and due to growing preference for environmentally friendly solutions. This has been spearheaded by our very own Nexon EV, which today is the most popular EV in the Indian market."

He added, "The increasing support from the central and the state government, providing subsidies and a conducive environment for EVs to grow, inspires us to expand our EV offerings to our customers. We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV today, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology. The Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle that is technologically advanced, comfortable and high on safety standards, while also being an environmental-friendly commute, making it an irresistible choice for the buyers to #EvolveToElectric.”

Tata Motors claims that the new Tigor EV has an extended ARAI certified range of 306 km (under standard testing conditions). It delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and is powered by a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP 67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof.

The new Tigor EV is available in three variants: XE, XM, XZ+ (XZ+ Dual Tone option available), which come with an 8 year and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty for the EV owners. 

The company claims that the impact-resistant battery pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS - 048 standard for nail penetration at cell Level. Based on a proven platform with Rear Crash suited structure, the car is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow-charged from any 15 A plug point.  If using a fast charger, the battery can be powered to 80% in an hour but it will take around 8 hours if charged using a home socket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors Tigor EV Tata Motors electric vehicles Tigor EV launch
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp