STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps over 200 points to cross 57,000 mark in early trade

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,202.81 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data.

Published: 31st August 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex crossed the 57,000-mark for the very first time, as it jumped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS amid fresh foreign fund inflows.

In tandem, the broader NSE Nifty was trading a tad below the crucial 17,000-mark. After touching a lifetime high of 57,124.78 in the opening session, the 30-share index was trading 115.53 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 57,005.29.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 24.15 points or 0.14 per cent to 16,955.20. Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Asian Paints.

On the other hand, M&M, IndusInd Bank, SBI and Reliance Industries were among the laggards. In the previous session, the BSE index ended 765.04 points or 1.36 per cent higher to 56,889.76, and Nifty surged 225.85 points or 1.35 per cent to its record closing of 16,931.05.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,202.81 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data.

"A distinguishing feature of this bull market which started in April 2020, is that it has been remarkably stable without any major correction," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

So, the newbie retail investors who entered the market since April 2020 (1.42 crore new Demat accounts opened in FY21) have been buying every dip, successfully, he noted, adding that with the Fed giving a commentary favourable to bulls, momentum is likely to take the Nifty to 17,000.

US equities extended gains mostly with S&P 500 and Nasdaq recording fresh highs. In Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Tokyo and Seoul were positive. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.53 per cent to USD 71.85 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp