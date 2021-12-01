Honda Cars India Senior Vice-President for Sales Rajesh Goel resigns citing personal reasons

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday said its Senior Vice-President and Director, Marketing & Sales Rajesh Goel has resigned citing personal reasons and to pursue interests outside the company.

Goel, who has been a part of HCIL since inception, will step down from his position on December 24, 2021, and Yuichi Murata will take charge as Director, Marketing and Sales. "It is true that Rajesh Goel has tendered his resignation for personal reasons and decided to pursue other interests outside the organisation," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Goel has been a part of HCIL ever since its inception, the spokesperson said adding, he has "made an invaluable contribution to our business while leading several critical functions in the company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours".

He will step down from his position on December 24, 2021. "It has been decided, Yuichi Murata will take charge as Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd," the spokesperson added. Goel's departure comes at a time when Honda is struggling in the Indian passenger vehicles market.

Last year in December, the company had announced closure of manufacturing operations at its Greater Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh as part of realignment of manufacturing operations with the goal of improving business efficiency.

With it, the company also discontinued CR-V and Civic models in the country. Both the models were manufactured at the plant.