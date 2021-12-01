STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Income tax refunds of over Rs 1.29 lakh crore issued between April-November 2021

This includes Rs 16,691.50 crore worth refunds to 79.70 lakh taxpayers for Assessment Year 2021-22.

Published: 01st December 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax, Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.29 lakh crore in 8 months of the current fiscal.

This includes Rs 16,691.50 crore worth refunds to 79.70 lakh taxpayers for Assessment Year 2021-22. "CBDT issues refunds of over Rs.1,29,210 crore to more than 1.15 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr 2021 to 29th November 2021," the I-T department tweeted.

Of this, Income tax refunds of Rs 42,981 crore have been issued to over 1.13 crore individual cases, and corporate tax refunds of Rs 86,228 crore issued in 1.93 lakh cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income tax IT refunds Income tax department
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp