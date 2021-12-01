Maruti car sales drop, Tata records a sparkling November

By Express News Service

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) has seen a year on year fall in sales. It managed to sell only 109,726 passenger vehicles in the domestic market last month as against 135,775 units sold in the same month last year, thereby registering a decline of 19%.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in domestic market. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," MSIL said in a regulatory filing.

Maruti Suzuki's total sales in November 2021 stood at 139,184 units as against 153,223 units in November 2020. The company also reported its highest-ever monthly exports of 21,393 units last month.

Going ahead, MSIL's monthly sales are expected to remain under pressure due to shortage of electronic components. The company on Tuesday said that vehicle production at two of its manufacturing locations could be around 80% to 85% of normal capacity in December due to the ongoing semiconductor shortages.

Maruti's main rival Tata Motors, meanwhile, reported yet another month of outstanding sales figures. The homegrown auto major's total vehicle sales rose to 62,192 units in November 2021 from 49,650 units a year ago, a surge of 21%.

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle (PV) sales during November rose 38% year-on-year to 29,778, while its commercial vehicle (CV) sales grew by 15% to 32,245 units. Sales of Tata electric cars grew four-fold last month to 1,751 units against 413 units sold in November 2020.

The other big home-grown automaker - Mahindra & Mahindra - also reported growth in PV sales last month. Mahindra's passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, cars and vans) sales stood at 19,458 vehicles in November 2021.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M, “Our growth in SUVs continues with an 8% increase in the month of November. The demand remains strong across our product portfolio of SUVs, Pickups and Small Commercial Vehicles. Momentum in exports continues with a 90% growth. The issues around semi-conductor-related parts continue to remain a challenge for the industry. We are monitoring the situation closely and taking appropriate steps.”

While Tata's and Mahindra's monthly sales continue to register growth, other carmakers in India are struggling with a semiconductor shortage crisis.

MG Motor India on Wednesday said that it has sold 2,481 units in November 2021, a decline of 40% year-on-year.

"Enduring the industry challenges of global semiconductor chip shortage, which has severely constrained the production levels, MG Motor is continuously working towards delivering to customers their much-awaited MG cars on time," the company said.

MG added that the company is working towards fulfilling its promise and delivering the first batch of 5,000 Astor vehicles within 2021.

The sales numbers come at a time when automakers around the world have been forced to make sharp production cuts this year due to supply chain disruptions. The rapid surge in demand for consumer electronics have led to an acute shortage of semiconductors, especially for auto sector.