Senior IRS officer Vivek Johri takes charge as chairman of CBIC

The 1985-batch IRS (CIT) officer has succeeded M Ajit Kumar, who completed his tenure on November 30.

Published: 01st December 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Newly-appointed CBIC chairman Vivek Johri

Newly-appointed CBIC chairman Vivek Johri (Photo| Twitter/ @cbic_india)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior bureaucrat Vivek Johri on Wednesday took charge as the Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). Johri, a 1985-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officer, has been a member of the board.

He has succeeded M Ajit Kumar, who completed his tenure on November 30. "Vivek Johri, IRS (C&IT:1985) takes over as Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) from today, December 01, 2021," CBIC tweeted.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had last month approved the appointment of Johri as the Chairman of the CBIC, which is the apex body related to customs and other indirect taxes.

