Tata Motors' November passenger vehicle sales grew by 38%, Mahindra's up by 8%

Tata Motors reported yet another month of outstanding sales figures. The homegrown auto major's total vehicle sales rose to 62,192 units in November 2021 from 49,650 units a year ago, a surge of 21%.

The company's passenger vehicle (PV) sales during November rose 38% year-on-year to 29,778, while its commercial vehicle (CV) sales grew by 15% to 32,245 units. Sales of Tata electric cars grew four-fold last month to 1,751 units against 413 units sold in November 2020.

The other big home-grown automaker - Mahindra & Mahindra - also reported growth in PV sales last month. Mahindra's passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, cars and vans) sales stood at 19,458 vehicles in November 2021.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M, “Our growth in SUVs continues with an 8% increase in the month of November. The demand remains strong across our product portfolio of SUVs, Pickups and Small Commercial Vehicles. Momentum in exports continues with a 90% growth. The issues around semi-conductor related parts continue to remain a challenge for the industry. We are monitoring the situation closely and taking appropriate steps.”

While Tata's and Mahindra's monthly sales continue to register growth, other carmakers in India are struggling with a semiconductor shortage crisis.

MG Motor India on Wednesday said that it has sold 2,481 units in November 2021, a decline of 40% year-on-year.

"Enduring the industry challenges of global semiconductor chip shortage, which has severely constrained the production levels, MG Motor is continuously working towards delivering to customers their much-awaited MG cars on time," the company said.

MG added that the company is working towards fulfilling its promise and delivering the first batch of 5,000 Astor vehicles within 2021.