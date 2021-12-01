STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to receive USD 1 million annual salary

Under the terms of the Offer Letter, in December 2021, the Board will also grant to Mr Agrawal restricted stock units (RSUs) with a grant date face value of USD 12,500,000

Published: 01st December 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

In this image provided by Twitter, Parag Agrawal poses for a picture. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parag Agrawal, who has recently been named as the CEO of microblogging platform Twitter, will receive an annual salary of USD 1 million along with other perks and bonuses.

The India-born executive - who succeeds Jack Dorsey in this role - served as Twitter's Chief Technology Officer since 2017, and has been responsible for the company's technical strategy.

He joined the company in 2011 as a software engineer, leading efforts on scaling Twitter Ads systems, as well as reaccelerating audience growth by improving Home timeline relevance.

"Agrawal will receive an annual salary of USD 1,000,000 and will continue to be a participant in the company's executive bonus plan with a new target bonus of 150 per cent of his annual base salary.

Under the terms of the Offer Letter, in December 2021, the Board will grant to Mr Agrawal restricted stock units (RSUs) with a grant date face value of USD 12,500,000," a regulatory filing by Twitter to the US SEC, said.

The filing added that the RSUs will vest in 16 equal quarterly increments (each being 6.

25 per cent of the grant) starting February 1, 2022, subject in each case to Agrawal remaining an employee of Twitter through the applicable vesting date.

In April 2022, the Board will grant Agrawal performance-based RSUs (PRSUs) with a grant date face value of USD 12.5 million.

The performance goals for those PRSUs will be determined by the Compensation Committee of the Board on or before the grant date.

Agrawal, 37, holds a bachelor's degree from IIT Bombay and a PhD in computer science from Stanford University.

According to previous filings, Dorsey had earned USD 1.40 in 2019 - flat from the year before - as the co-founder believes in "Twitter's long-term value creation potential".

On November 29, Dorsey had announced that he is stepping down from his position, and named Agrawal as his successor.

Dorsey will remain on the Board until his term expires in 2022.

Agrawal has joined the growing list of India-born CEOs of tech companies that includes names like Sundar Pichai (Google), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Arvind Krishna (IBM), Shantanu Narayen (Adobe CEO) and Rangarajan Raghuram (VMware).

The US-based microblogging platform counts India among its major markets with an estimated 1.75 crore users.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Twitter CEO Twitter CEO salary Parag Agrawal salary
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp