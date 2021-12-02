STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Infosys, Proximus tie up for IT application transition

Through this engagement, Infosys will support Proximus’ key digital initiatives, IT transformation programmes and provide structural cost reduction.

Published: 02nd December 2021

Infosys

The firm plans to build four more software development blocks, with the highest tower rising up to 15 floors.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It major Infosys on Wednesday announced its strategic collaboration with Belgium’s digital services and communications solutions provider Proximus to digitally transform, develop, and maintain its IT applications with leading AI and automation solutions.

Through this engagement, Infosys will support Proximus’ key digital initiatives, IT transformation programmes and provide structural cost reduction. Also, the IT company will leverage its extensive partner ecosystem to accelerate the implementation of the strategic transformation programmes for Proximus.

Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital & IT Officer, Proximus, said, “As we continue on this journey to elevate our digital initiatives, we were looking for a partner that could understand and provide strength to our digital vision.”

