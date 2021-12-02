STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices from January to offset rise in input costs

The price increase would vary from model to model, the auto major said, without sharing the details.

Published: 02nd December 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it is planning to increase vehicle prices from January next year to offset the impact of the rise in input costs.

The price increase would vary from model to model, the auto major said, without sharing the details.

"Over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs.

Therefore, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike," MSI said in a regulatory filing.

The price rise has been planned for January 2022, and the increase shall vary for different models, it added.

The company sells a range of models, starting from hatchback Alto to S-Cross SUV in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp