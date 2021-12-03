STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bajaj dethrones Hero MotoCorp as largest motorcycle company

Bajaj sold a total of 3,37,962 motorcycles in November 2021 in the domestic and exports market as against 3,29,185 motorcycles sold by Hero.

Published: 03rd December 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 11:13 AM

Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj

Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Poor demand in the domestic market is changing leadership rankings of two-wheeler manufacturers.

Bajaj Auto, on the back of excellent exports, has now dethroned Hero MotorCorp to emerge the largest motorcycle manufacturer in a single month.

Bajaj sold a total of 3,37,962 motorcycles in November 2021 in the domestic and exports market as against 3,29,185 motorcycles sold by Hero.

Hero, however, continues to maintain a strong lead in the domestic market even as its sales now are nowhere near what it used to be in growth months.

Hero on Tuesday reported a fall of 39.2% in two-wheeler sales to 3,49,393 units in November 2021 against 5,75,957 units in the same month a year ago.

“Delay in harvesting due to the late withdrawal of monsoon in many parts of the country impacted the demand post-festive season,” the company said in a statement.

It added that with encouraging farm activity, softening of fuel prices, confident consumer index and marriage season, a swift revival in sales is expected in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Bajaj shipped over half of its total output to export markets which helped it to overcome a sluggish domestic market.

Its exports of 1,93,520 units during the month were much higher than the next three competitors- Hero, Honda and TVS-- combined. Bajaj’s domestic sales stood at 1,44,442 units in November 2021, a fall of 23% y-o-y.

“Despite the challenging global macroeconomic environment and the overall motorcycle industry remaining subdued, Bajaj Auto continues to move forward and build on its strength of class-leading products. In the exports market, Nigeria, Egypt & Mexico achieved their highest ever motorcycle retail sales. In Latin America, Bajaj Auto further strengthened its leadership position in the sports segment,” said the Pune-based firm in a statement.

Meanwhile, Japanese two-wheeler brand Honda reported a decline of nearly 38% in domestic sale to 2,56,170 units in November 2021 and Chennai-based TVS Motor reported total two-wheeler sales of 2,57,863 units in November 2021, a 17% decline over sales of 3,11,519 units in November 2020.

Hero sees fall in sales

Hero on Tuesday reported a fall of 39.2% in two-wheeler sales to 3,49,393 units in November 2021 against 5,75,957 units in the same month a year ago.

Hero, however, continues to maintain a strong lead in the domestic market.

