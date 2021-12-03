FMCG major Hindustan Unilever shifts from coal to green fuel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Thursday announced it has eliminated coal usage across its operations replacing it with green alternatives such as biomass and biodiesel.

HUL in a statement said that to facilitate this, the company has collaborated with biomass suppliers and local farmers to ensure a sustainable supply of green fuel.

This comes as the country is set for a major energy overhaul with various behemoths like Reliance and Adani Group has recently announced investments in clean energy as India aims to be net-zero.

While Reliance plans to invest up to $10-billion in the new energy business over three years, Adani Group would invest $20 billion over the next decade.

The shift from coal to renewable energy sources has also resulted into savings for HUL.

“One of HUL’s largest home care plants, found innovative solutions to eliminate coal usage which has helped achieve `3.5 crore in fuel savings whilst reducing 4 million kgs of CO2 emissions and increasing fuel efficiency as well,” it said.

“This is a milestone achievement in our compass journey and our commitment towards achieving zero emissions in our operations by 2030,” said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL.