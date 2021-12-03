India reaches 40 per cent target of power from non-fossil fuel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to achieve 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030 at COP26 Climate Conference, the government on Thursday said it has already achieved 40% of the target.

The total installed non-fossil fuel based capacity stands at 156.83 GW.

“At COP 21, as part of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), India had committed to achieving 40% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030. The country has achieved this target in November 2021 itself,” informed the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in a press note.

As per the government, the country’s installed Renewable Energy (RE) capacity today stands at 150.05 GW while its nuclear energy-based installed electricity capacity stands at 6.78 GW.

“This brings the total non-fossil based installed energy capacity to 156.83 GW which is 40.1% of the total installed electricity capacity of 390.8 GW,” reads the press note.

Prime Minister Modi at COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow, pledged India will achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.