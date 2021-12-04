STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel, Vodafone Idea get back bank guarantees of Rs 6,500 crore from DoT

The amount is part of a relief package in which the government decided to cut bank guarantee requirements against statutory dues such as licensee fees by 80%. 

Published: 04th December 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone, Airtel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Following the relief, measures announced a few months back for the telecom sector, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) returned around Rs 6,500 crore of bank guarantees (BGs) to Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.  

The amount is part of a relief package in which the government decided to cut bank guarantee requirements against statutory dues such as licensee fees by 80%. 

As per the reports, DoT currently holds some Rs 35,000 crore in BGs for Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, out of which around Rs 13,000 crore are related to sub-judice matters.  

As per the industry estimates, the amount of Rs 13,000 crore will have to return to the telcos. 

The government, while announcing the relief measures for the telecom industry, had said that the operators would not have to provide any financial instrument to secure the installments of payments for statutory dues. It also cut the existing BG requirements for statutory dues by 80%.

Industry experts believe the move will be very helpful for ailing telcos like Vodafone as it would improve their liquid cash problems. With this amount, Vodafone Idea, which has a ton of debt on its shoulders, will be able to access more loans. Subsequently, it can invest in its 4G network and improve its network better just like its competitors Airtel and Jio.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp