STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cases should be taken to logical conclusion expeditiously: FM to revenue intelligence body

The Finance Minister said logical conclusion is important but speedier conclusion is what will keep the heat on people who are promoting these kinds of activities.

Published: 04th December 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, December 4, 2021, urged officials of intelligence wings to take every case to logical conclusion expeditiously, so that it can deter perpetrators of economic crime like smuggling.

Speaking at the 64th DRI Foundation Day, the Finance Minister said logical conclusion is important but speedier conclusion is what will keep the heat on people who are promoting these kinds of activities.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), is an intelligence and enforcement agency of the Government of India on anti-smuggling matters.

She stressed on capacity building so that the officials are quick to pick up right intelligence inputs and act on time.

"You get a lot of intelligence input, but sometimes and many times it is difficult to identify if it is really actionable, sometimes they're so generic. To act on it becomes difficult...capacity to be built within these institutions to make sure you're able to see which of these intelligence inputs are so quickly actionable," she said.

Agencies like DRI based on their experience can give ideas on the methods through those illegal acts can be prevented, she said.

"I think attempts at preventing will also have to be undertaken by us while deterrence and detection will always have to be on the high," she said.

She exhorted the DRI to be vigilant with regard to toxic waste being dumped into the country.

In emerging economies "because of the way in which we have built over the decades capacity to recycle materials, I'm afraid quite a large attempt and frequent attempt is being made on bringing in toxic waste to our shores and leave them there. So I would think that is an area on which I would like to see DRI more active", she said.

She also observed that greater media coverage of success of DRI's would also deter the perpetrators of illegal activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman DRI Revenue intelligence Taxes DRI Foundation Day
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp