STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hiring activity up 26 per cent in November: Naukri JobSpeak Index

The onset of the festive season marked the comeback of the retail sector - showing a 47% Y-o-Y growth in November’21, said the report.

Published: 04th December 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hiring activity in India has grown by 26% year-on-year (Y-O-Y) in November as the retail sector bustled with opportunities on festive hype, according to Naukri JobSpeak Index. Telecom, retail, hospitality, IT and education are sectors showing the most optimistic sentiment.

The onset of the festive season marked the comeback of the retail sector - showing a 47% Y-o-Y growth in November’21, said the report.

“Another sector which traditionally benefited in the festive season was hospitality/travel (+58%). In a bid to fall back to normalcy, schools are primed to reopen across the country; The education sector (+54%) experienced a resultant uptick in hiring,” it added.

Hiring activity in November ’21 has also grown in major job creation sectors - banking/financial services (+30%) and IT-software (+50%), as compared to November ’20.

While the telecom/ISP (+91%) industry continues to grow, the index reported a muted growth in medical/healthcare (+3%) and FMCG (+6%) sectors.

Metro cities have outperformed their tier - II counterparts in the annual growth charts, owing to continuous growth of the IT-software and BFSI sectors, according to the index.  

Hyderabad (+47%), Pune (+47%) and Bengaluru (+49%) recorded the highest growth. Hiring was also positive in Mumbai (+36%), Delhi/NCR (+34%) and Chennai (+35%) while Kolkata (+23%) witnessed relatively slower growth, the report revealed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naukri JobSpeak Index
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp