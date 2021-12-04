Hiring activity up 26 per cent in November: Naukri JobSpeak Index

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hiring activity in India has grown by 26% year-on-year (Y-O-Y) in November as the retail sector bustled with opportunities on festive hype, according to Naukri JobSpeak Index. Telecom, retail, hospitality, IT and education are sectors showing the most optimistic sentiment.

The onset of the festive season marked the comeback of the retail sector - showing a 47% Y-o-Y growth in November’21, said the report.

“Another sector which traditionally benefited in the festive season was hospitality/travel (+58%). In a bid to fall back to normalcy, schools are primed to reopen across the country; The education sector (+54%) experienced a resultant uptick in hiring,” it added.

Hiring activity in November ’21 has also grown in major job creation sectors - banking/financial services (+30%) and IT-software (+50%), as compared to November ’20.

While the telecom/ISP (+91%) industry continues to grow, the index reported a muted growth in medical/healthcare (+3%) and FMCG (+6%) sectors.

Metro cities have outperformed their tier - II counterparts in the annual growth charts, owing to continuous growth of the IT-software and BFSI sectors, according to the index.

Hyderabad (+47%), Pune (+47%) and Bengaluru (+49%) recorded the highest growth. Hiring was also positive in Mumbai (+36%), Delhi/NCR (+34%) and Chennai (+35%) while Kolkata (+23%) witnessed relatively slower growth, the report revealed.