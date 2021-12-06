STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wipro and Celonis partner to launch Supply Chain Command Center Solution

The Supply Chain Command Center combines a range of business-critical capabilities, from process KPI benchmarks to process optimisation in transformation programs.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To help organisations drive supply-chain transformation, IT services major Wipro on Monday partnered with Celonis, the global leader in execution management, to launch the Supply Chain Command Center.

The solution enables companies to automatically identify and fix process bottlenecks and inefficiencies, gain powerful business insights, open new growth opportunities, manage risks and maintain business continuity even in disruptive times. 

It improves the supply-chain efficiency by working across the four stages - planning, sourcing, developing and delivering, Wipro said.

The Supply Chain Command Center combines a range of business-critical capabilities, from process KPI benchmarks to process optimisation in transformation programs. Enterprises can leverage ready-to-use models for process maturity level assessment, custom code analysis, and automation opportunities. The solution is offered as-a-service without any upfront investments, Wipro added.

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President - Applications & Data, iDEAS, Wipro Limited, said, "Supply chain management has long been a priority for global businesses, but the need to transform the supply chain has dramatically increased due to the pandemic. Our joint solution enables businesses to reimagine and retransform the supply chain process, using data and process intelligence across large transformation projects."

Amit Puri, Global Vice President & Head – BPO & Managed Services, Celonis, said, "Supply Chain Command Center solution is our new joint offering that is helping enterprises optimise their supply chain management transformation initiatives."

IT company Wipro's consolidated revenue for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 climbed 7.7% and its net profit stood at Rs 2,931 crore. The company has over 2,20,000 employees. 
 

