Hyundai to have six Electric Vehicles in India by 2028

By Express News Service

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday announced that it would be expanding its line-up to 6 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) for the Indian market by 2028. Further, Hyundai will also introduce its dedicated BEV Platform – E-GMP (global modular platform) in India.

The company said its EVs will cater to multiple segments including Mass market and mass premium segments in India. Hyundai also said it will introduce these BEVs in different body styles including SUV body shape by 2028, thereby offering a wide range of models for customers to choose from.

MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, S S Kim said, "Hyundai has been at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution in India, with the introduction of India’s 1st Electric SUV - KONA Electric in 2019. As we continue to redefine the mobility space, today we are yet again showcasing our commitment towards Indian customers with the announcement of expanding our BEV line-up to 6 vehicles for the Indian Market by 2028."

"Keeping in line with this thought, we will introduce our dedicated BEV Platform – E-GMP as well as modified platforms for battery electric vehicles in India. By driving the adoption of electric mobility at scale in India, Hyundai will become the fulcrum for transformation of a brighter and better tomorrow.”

E-GMP (global modular platform)

The Korean carmaker said that it will pioneer the development of future electric vehicles with this dedicated BEV platform that comprises of vehicle chassis that includes the battery, motor and power electric system.

​With scalable dimensions, this platform will form the backbone of different types of vehicles. With an innovative interior packaging vehicles developed on E-GMP will feature a flat floor, slim cockpit and a flexible & spacious cabin.

E-GMP has been developed on 4 Key Pillars of Modularity, Reliability, Usability and Performance.