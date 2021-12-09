Semiconductor manufacturing: Government open to tech, financial tie-ups

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday informed that it is open for any technological and financial collaborations and investments that would help India to become a semiconductor manufacturing hub in the post-covid scenario.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, the ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said the government has been making serious efforts to promote semiconductor design and also to set up semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities in the country.

“Semiconductor fabrication plants are highly capital intensive and resource intensive, and are at the cutting edge of manufacturing with rapidly changing technology cycles. Further, the semiconductor fabrication capability for leading / cutting edge technology nodes is available with only few companies globally,” informed the ministry.

To promote the production of semiconductor, the government has approved various projects including establishment of Gallium Nitride (GaN) Ecosystem Enabling Centre and Incubator for High Power and High Frequency Electronics, costing Rs 298.66 crore.

It is also giving financial incentive of 25% on capital expenditure for setting up of semiconductor fabrication units.