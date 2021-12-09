STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Semiconductor manufacturing: Government open to tech, financial tie-ups

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, the ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said the government has been making serious efforts to promote semiconductor design.

Published: 09th December 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament

Parliament (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday informed that it is open for any technological and financial collaborations and investments that would help India to become a semiconductor manufacturing hub in the post-covid scenario.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, the ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said the government has been making serious efforts to promote semiconductor design and also to set up semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities in the country.

“Semiconductor fabrication plants are highly capital intensive and resource intensive, and are at the cutting edge of manufacturing with rapidly changing technology cycles. Further, the semiconductor fabrication capability for leading / cutting edge technology nodes is available with only few companies globally,” informed the ministry.

To promote the production of semiconductor, the government has approved various projects including establishment of Gallium Nitride (GaN) Ecosystem Enabling Centre and Incubator for High Power and High Frequency Electronics, costing Rs 298.66 crore.

It is also giving financial incentive of 25% on capital expenditure for setting up of semiconductor fabrication units.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp