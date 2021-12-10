STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mensa Brands, CRED among start-ups on list of most valuable Indian firms

As many as 52 companies are younger than 10 years, led by Mensa Brands, the youngest company to feature on the list, founded just 6 months ago.

Published: 10th December 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

A logo of fintech firm CRED

A logo of fintech firm CRED. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Start-ups in India are producing significant companies, as just under 11% of the 2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 are less than 10-years old, mainly led by Mensa Brands, Apna, CRED, BharatPe, Mobile Premier League and Zetwerk. Of these start-ups, 53 are unicorns.

As many as 52 companies are younger than 10 years, led by Mensa Brands, the youngest company to feature on the list, founded just 6 months ago. It reached unicorn status recently. Burgundy Private, Axis Bank’s Private Banking Business and Hurun India on Thursday launched the first edition of the ‘2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’, a list of the 500 most valuable companies in India. The report also mentioned that women make up 16% of the board of directors.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, “The report also throws insights on the economic winners and losers of Covid-19. The 2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 saw their value go up 68%, or a massive Rs 90 lakh crore, to a total of Rs 228 lakh crore. Half of that came from companies based in Maharashtra.

About Rs 46 lakh crore came from just four companies — Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and Infosys. As many as 14 Tata group companies added Rs 8.5 lakh crore and accounted for nearly 10% value of the 2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.”Also, according to the report, the total value of top 10 companies (such as Infosys, Wipro, BYJU’s, InMobi and Mindtree) grew 87% to Rs 16.2 lakh crore.

Companies younger than 10 years
As many as 52 companies are younger than 10 years, led by Mensa Brands, the youngest company to feature on the list, founded just 6 months ago. It reached unicorn status recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRED Mensa Brands
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp