DGCA probes into engine snag in SpiceJet 737 Max plane

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into Thursday’s incident wherein SpiceJet’s Max aircraft made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport after one of its engines faced a technical issue.

The plane —which has registration number VT-MXE — will remain grounded till it is cleared by the DGCA.

DGCA has asked the airline, aircraft manufacturer Boeing, and engine maker CFM to join the probe and provide all information regarding the snag that happened on Thursday.

This probe and technical snags comes less than a month after SpiceJet restarted operations of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after a gap of around two-and-a-half years.

Boeing as well as SpiceJet faced a major setback in March 2019 when aviation regulators around the world, including India, started grounding 737 MAX aircraft following its involvement in two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

Any risk to 737’s smooth operation poses a big risk to both Boeing and SpiceJet.

The loss-making carrier had recently said that return of the Max will be a game-changer for them as it is 20% more ‘fuel efficient’.

As for the US-based aerospace company Boeing, which made necessary software rectifications in Max planes to get green signal from regulators worldwide, any hindrances in the aircraft may jeopardize its aggressive sales pitch to airline companies.

While at present SpiceJet is the only Indian carrier that uses the Max planes, billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa recently ordered 72 such planes.