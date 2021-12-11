STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

DGCA probes into engine snag in SpiceJet 737 Max plane

This probe and technical snags comes less than a month after SpiceJet restarted operations of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after a gap of around two-and-a-half years.

Published: 11th December 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing 737 MAX (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into Thursday’s incident wherein SpiceJet’s Max aircraft made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport after one of its engines faced a technical issue.

The plane —which has registration number VT-MXE — will remain grounded till it is cleared by the DGCA. 

DGCA has asked the airline, aircraft manufacturer Boeing, and engine maker CFM to join the probe and provide all information regarding the snag that happened on Thursday.

This probe and technical snags comes less than a month after SpiceJet restarted operations of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after a gap of around two-and-a-half years.  

Boeing as well as SpiceJet faced a major setback in March 2019 when aviation regulators around the world, including India, started grounding 737 MAX aircraft following its involvement in two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

Any risk to 737’s smooth operation poses a big risk to both Boeing and SpiceJet.

The loss-making carrier had recently said that return of the Max will be a game-changer for them as it is 20% more ‘fuel efficient’.

As for the US-based aerospace company Boeing, which made necessary software rectifications in Max planes to get green signal from regulators worldwide, any hindrances in the aircraft may jeopardize its aggressive sales pitch to airline companies.

While at present SpiceJet is the only Indian carrier that uses the Max planes, billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa recently ordered 72 such planes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGCA Boeing 737 MAX
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp