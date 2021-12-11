ISRO ties up with Chinese tech giant Oppo for R&D of NavIC messaging service

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday signed an agreement with Chinese tech giant Oppo to strengthen the research and development (R&D) of the NavIC messaging service.

As per the MoU, both ISRO and Oppo India will exchange technical information of NavIC messaging services to build rapid, ready-to-use, end-to-end application-specific solutions by integrating the NavIC messaging service with the mobile handset platform keeping in mind the need of Indian users.

“The memorandum will pave the way for future collaborations between ISRO and Oppo India to develop indigenous solutions by incorporating the NavIC short messaging feature in the smartphones released by OPPO India,” Oppo India said in a statement.

NavIC system provides detailed regional navigation services covering the Indian mainland and an area up to 1,500 km beyond it. NavIC is also capable of broadcasting short messages.