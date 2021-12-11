STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ISRO ties up with Chinese tech giant Oppo for R&D of NavIC messaging service

NavIC system provides detailed regional navigation services covering the Indian mainland and an area up to 1,500 km beyond it. NavIC is also capable of broadcasting short messages. 

Published: 11th December 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Isro’s GSLV Mark III launch vehicle (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday signed an agreement with Chinese tech giant Oppo to strengthen the research and development (R&D) of the NavIC messaging service.

As per the MoU, both ISRO and Oppo India will exchange technical information of NavIC messaging services to build rapid, ready-to-use, end-to-end application-specific solutions by integrating the NavIC messaging service with the mobile handset platform keeping in mind the need of Indian users. 

“The memorandum will pave the way for future collaborations between ISRO and Oppo India to develop indigenous solutions by incorporating the NavIC short messaging feature in the smartphones released by OPPO India,” Oppo India said in a statement.

NavIC system provides detailed regional navigation services covering the Indian mainland and an area up to 1,500 km beyond it. NavIC is also capable of broadcasting short messages. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Space Research Organisation ISRP Oppo NavIC messaging service
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp