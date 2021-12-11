STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: Vodafone Idea CTO Jagbir Singh

Vodafone Idea Chief Technology Officer Jagbir Singh said that the government and all operators should come together to ensure cyber security in 5G deployment.

Published: 11th December 2021 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Network security remains a big concern in 5G services as none of the internet of things (IoT) sensors available at present are security compliant, a senior official of telecom operator Vodafone Idea said on Friday.

Vodafone Idea Chief Technology Officer Jagbir Singh, speaking at telecom industry event India Mobile Congress 2021, said that none of the IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) sensors are following security standards.

"We have 5G all around the enterprise. 5G all around IoT, M2M and all these devices. If you see today like IoT sensors, we have 8-10 million customers in Vodafone Idea. None of the sensors are actually security compliant. All these sensors which are there, all the M2M devices which are there, they don't actually follow security compliances. I think 5G is going to have a big challenge on security compliances," Singh said.

He added that the government and all operators should come together to ensure cyber security in 5G deployment. Singh said that reasonable spectrum price, sharing of fibre and one-stop solution for right of way permissions are important for successful rollout of 5G services.

Bharti Airtel Chief Technology Officer Randeep Singh Sekhon supported the views of Singh. He also said automation will be key in 5G services along with robust lab testing and fixing issues in the services. "The device ecosystem also has to play Indian bands. It should not be that certain bands have been left out. We need to make sure that 5G devices come with all the bands and features supported as needed for mature 5G services," Sekhon pointed out.

Reliance Jio Group CTO Mobility, Shyam Mardikar said single window permission for physical infrastructure, electricity connection, among others, will play an important role in 5G rollout.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagbir Singh Vodafone Idea 5G IoT Bharti Airtel
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp