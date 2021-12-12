International Solar Alliance is Observer: UN

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: United Nations on Saturday granted Observer status to International Solar Alliance, an alliance of 124 counties initiated by India.

The UN said this is going to give impetus to One Sun One World One Grid and will help in bringing equitable energy solutions to the world.Most of these countries are sunshine countries, which lie completely or partly between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.

In a congratulatory tweet Union Minister for Power RK Singh said that the historic decision of granting Observer status to International Solar Alliance by United Nations is going to be a stepping stone in furtherance of Prime Minister’s vision of One Sun One World One Grid.

“This will provide a big boost to the initiative to bring about just and equitable energy solutions through the deployment of solar energy,” tweeted Singh.

Prime Minister Narender Modi launched Green Grids Initiative (GGI)-OSOWOG at the World Leaders Summit that aims to connect 140 countries to round-the-clock solar power.

As per the alliance, three pilot interconnection corridors have been shortlisted for detailed technical and financial viability under OSOWOG. They are-- South Asia (India)- Southeast Asia (Myanmar to Thailand), South Asia (India)-West Asia and West Asia-Africa.

Singh also marked that this would immensely help towards achieving the goal of net-zero carbon emissions through global co-operations.