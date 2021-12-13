STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As many as 41,177 posts vacant at public sector banks: Government

'As on 1.12.2021, there are 8,05,986 sanctioned posts and 41,177 vacant posts in Public Sector Banks,' Sitharaman said in a written reply.

Published: 13th December 2021 02:52 PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | Ministry of Finance, Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 41,177 positions or 5 per cent of the total sanctioned posts at public sector banks were vacant as on December 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

There are more than 8,05,986 sanctioned positions at Public Sector Banks (PSBs). Among the banks, State Bank of India (SBI) had the maximum number of vacant posts at 8,544, according to official data.

To a query in the Lok Sabha on whether the government is aware of the fact that there is a huge shortage of staff in the PSBs due to which they are unable to perform their duties properly, the minister replied in the negative.

Citing inputs received from the PSBs, the minister said that as on December 1, this year, 95 per cent staff is in position against the sanctioned staff strength, adding that the small proportion of vacancies is substantially attributable to attrition on account of superannuation and other usual factors.

The posts are spread across three categories -- officer, clerk and sub-staff. There are 12 PSBs. While SBI had 8,544 vacant posts, the number for Punjab National Bank was at 6,743.

The Central Bank of India had 6,295 vacant positions, followed by Indian Overseas Bank at 5,112 and Bank of India at 4,848. At SBI, there were 3,423 vacant posts for officers and 5,121 vacancies at the clerk level.

Sitharaman also said that no post/vacancy has been abolished during the last six years in the PSBs, except one post in Punjab & Sind Bank in 2016.

Banks undertake staff recruitment to fill vacancies on an ongoing basis as per their requirement, she added.

Other PSBs are Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India, as per the data.

