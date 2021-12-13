STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's retail inflation rises to 4.91% in November

The marginal rise in the inflation figures has been attributed to the rise in food prices particularly fruits and vegetables.

People buying groceries , fruits and vegetables at a super market in Egmore.

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The country's retail inflation rate, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of November rose marginally to 4.91 % as against the inflation figures for the month of October which was recorded at 4.48% 

According to reports, the rate of inflation in November 2020 was 6.93%

The data released by National Statistics Office (NSO) showed that food inflation accelerated to 1.87 % in November from 0.85 % in October.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had kept the key interest rate unchanged in its monetary policy review in December. It focuses mainly on the CPI while deciding its bi-monthly monetary policy.

