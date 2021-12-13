India's retail inflation rises to 4.91% in November

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The country's retail inflation rate, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of November rose marginally to 4.91 % as against the inflation figures for the month of October which was recorded at 4.48%

The marginal rise in the inflation figures has been attributed to the rise in food prices particularly fruits and vegetables.

According to reports, the rate of inflation in November 2020 was 6.93%

The data released by National Statistics Office (NSO) showed that food inflation accelerated to 1.87 % in November from 0.85 % in October.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had kept the key interest rate unchanged in its monetary policy review in December. It focuses mainly on the CPI while deciding its bi-monthly monetary policy.