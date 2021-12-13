Year-end fund round up

Ashok Kumar By

An eventful calendar year draws to a close. A year in which the pandemic continued to dominate headlines and overturn lives, but yet the equity markets thrived, in the hope of a better tomorrow and the worst of the pandemic being behind us.

Those investors that held their nerve and resisted the temptation to sell-off their equity fund holdings during the year have been handsomely rewarded across categories. It is thus time to cast a random glance at some reasonable performers during the year across equity mutual fund categories ranging from Large to Large and Mid-Cap, Mid-Cap, Small-Cap and Flexi-Cap.

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund is a Large-Cap fund with an AUM of Rs 5,070 crore. As its name suggests, the majority of its holdings which is approximately 91% is in Large-Caps and the remaining is in Mid-cap stocks. Its top holdings are in the Financial, Technology and Energy sectors. The performance of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period is 28.75%, 21.26% and 18.69% respectively.

Axis Growth Opportunities Fund is a Large & Mid Cap fund with an AUM of Rs 5,006 crore. Its current holdings are approximately 38% is in Large-Cap, 56% in Mid-cap and 6% in Small-Cap stocks. Its top holdings are in the Technology, Financial and Chemical sectors. The performance of this fund over a 1-year and 3-year time period is 47.56% and 27.72% respectively.

DSP Midcap Fund is a Mid-Cap fund with an AUM of Rs 14,190 crore. Its current are approximately 19% in Large-Cap, 77% in Mid-cap and 4% in Small-Cap stocks. Its top holdings are in the Chemical, Financial and FMCG sectors. The performance of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period is 29.22%, 21.46% and 16.54% respectively.

L&T Emerging Business Fund is a Small Cap fund with an AUM of Rs 7,837 crore. Its current holdings are approximately 2% in Large-Cap, 21% in Mid-cap and 77% in Small-Cap stocks. Its top holdings are in the Construction, Engineering, and Metals sector. The performance of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period is 72.71%, 22.62% and 20.36% respectively.

Parag Parikh Flexi-Cap Fund is a fund with an AUM of Rs 17,220 crore. Its current holding is approximately 81% is in Large-Cap, 15% in Mid-cap and 4% in Small-Cap stocks. Its top holdings include the Technology, Financial and Service sectors. The performance of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period is 46.60%, 29.33% and 22.84% respectively. In the fortnight ahead, we shall review the hybrid equity category of mutual funds.

