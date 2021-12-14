STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adani Group signs world's largest green power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation

The AGEL-SECI agreement to supply 4,667 MW is part of a manufacturing-linked solar tender of 8,000 MW awarded to AGEL by SECI in June 2020.

Published: 14th December 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the worlds largest solar power developer and the renewable energy arm of the diversified Adani Group, has signed an agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 4,667 MW of green power. This is the worlds largest ever green power purchase agreement.

"We are pleased to have signed the world's largest PPA with SECI. This is yet another step in our journey to enable India's dual objective to accelerate India's renewable energy footprint as well as promote domestic manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme. Following the proceedings at COP26, it is increasingly evident that the world has to equitably transition to a low carbon economy faster than previously anticipated. This is why the Adani Group has committed USD 50-70 billion of investment in the renewables space. This agreement keeps us well on track to our commitment to become the world's largest renewables player by 2030," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

The AGEL-SECI agreement to supply 4,667 MW is part of a manufacturing-linked solar tender of 8,000 MW awarded to AGEL by SECI in June 2020, which set a record for being the world's largest solar development tender ever awarded.

So far, AGEL has signed PPAs with SECI for a total generation capacity of close to 6000 MW of the 8,000 MW awarded in 2020. AGEL expects to close the balance 2000 MW PPA in the next two to three months.

Gautam Adani Solar Energy Corporation of India Adani Green Energy Adani Group
