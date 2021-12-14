STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BMW Motorrad India set to post over 100 percent growth in 2021

Dubbing 2021 as "a phenomenal year for BMW Motorrad in India", he said,"Despite the turbulence in the two-wheeler industry, we have performed well and achieved exponential growth."

Published: 14th December 2021 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

BMW India

Image for representation. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker BMW on Tuesday said its two-wheeler division, BMW Motorrad has delivered 5,000 motorcycles in India so far in 2021 and will post over 100 percent growth this year compared to 2020.

The momentum was primarily driven by the 'Made In India' BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of nearly 90 percent of the yearly sales, BMW Group India said in a statement.

Other bike models, C 400 GT, R 1250 GS/GSA, R18 Classic, S 1000 R and the M 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts, it added.

"Overcoming the current sentiment in the two-wheeler industry, BMW Motorrad India will post a growth of over 100 percent in 2021 as compared to 2020," it added.

Commenting on the performance, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said,"Since its inception, BMW Motorrad has redefined the premium motorcycling scenario in India with its dynamic product range and bespoke riding experiences."

Dubbing 2021 as "a phenomenal year for BMW Motorrad in India", he said,"Despite the turbulence in the two-wheeler industry, we have performed well and achieved exponential growth."

On the road ahead, he said,"We will continue to cater to the requirements of the purists while also fulfilling aspirations of a new base of brand fans who want to enter the Motorrad world."

This year, BMW Motorrad India had a slew of new launches such as the all-new C 400 GT, R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure, R nine T and R nine T Scrambler, S 1000 R, the all-new M 1000 RR and R 18 Classic.

The group said BMW Financial Services India played a strategic role in expanding the footprint of BMW Motorrad in India.

"The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to the premium clientele of BMW Motorrad and helped tremendously in facilitating sales performance," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMW Motorrad India
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp