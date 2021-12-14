FMCG major Emami introduces German skincare brand Creme 21

By PTI

KOLKATA: FMCG major Emami Limited announced the entry of its international German skincare brand Creme 21 into Indian markets leveraging modern retail and e-commerce.

Creme 21 was acquired by Emami in January 2019 at an investment of about Rs 100 crore.

Creme 21 from Germany is now set to enter Indian households to offer Indian women an international standard of daily skincare and hydration, the company said.

"In the first phase, we will introduce Creme 21 skin creams and lotions in India. We have plans to expand the brand offering to new categories in the future. All Creme 21 products will continue to be manufactured in Germany. With a distinct consumer shift towards online purchasing options in current times, we will be primarily leveraging our distribution strength in modern trade and e-commerce for the Creme 21 India launch," Emami Director, Harsha Agarwal said.

"We believe that Creme 21 would attract the modern Indian woman who is looking for world-class products to stay youthful," he said.

Originally founded by Henkel in the 70s, Creme 21 was acquired by a German businesswoman Antje J Willems Stickel in 2003 who again revived and re-founded Creme 21, GmbH in 2013 to successfully expand its export business across markets.

In 2019, when Emami acquired the brand, over 80 per cent of the brand's business contribution was coming from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the balance from Germany and other focused countries.

Officials said Emami identified a strong business fit that enjoyed high brand recall and the advantage of operating in Emami's focus markets and chosen categories.

Under the Emami umbrella, Creme 21 successfully forayed into newer geographies of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, parts of Africa and Iraq in a span of around two years and now it enters the Indian market.