Infosys selected by Orion Corporation to transform its ERP, Planning platforms

Through this engagement, Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said it will adopt standardised best SAP practices to enable end-to-end visibility across Orion's operations

Published: 14th December 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys logo (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Infosys on Tuesday announced that it has been selected by Finnish pharmaceutical company Orion Corporation to holistically transform its ERP and Planning platforms, enhance employee experience, and drive business value realisation.

Through this engagement, Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said it will adopt standardised best SAP practices to enable end-to-end visibility across Orion's operations, informed decision making, and reduce business operations cost through AI, ML, and robotic process automation.

President and CEO, Orion Corporation, Timo Lappalainen, said, "In selecting our partner, we valued Infosys' strong track record implementing Life Sciences best practices, focus on business value realisation and proven delivery capability."

Comments

