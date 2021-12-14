STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jio tops 4G download speed chart, Vodafone Idea in upload speed in Nov: TRAI

Jio network recorded around 10 per cent rise in average 4G data download speed while speed on VIL and Airtel network increased 8.9 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively compared to the previous month

Published: 14th December 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Jio

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio retained its top position with the highest average data download speed of 24.1 megabit per second among 4G service providers in November, according to the latest data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Vodafone Idea (VIL) and Bharti Airtel network also recorded a rise in average 4G download speed during the month.

Jio network recorded around 10 percent rise in average 4G data download speed while speed on VIL and Airtel network increased 8.9 percent and 5.3 percent respectively compared to the previous month.

VIL maintained its leadership in terms of 4G data upload speed in October.

The company's network recorded an upload speed of 8 mbps, the highest in the last five months.

The download speed helps consumers to access content from the internet, while upload speed helps them send data or share pictures or videos with their contacts.

Airtel and the Jio network also recorded their five-month high upload speeds of 5.6 mbps and 7.1 mbps, respectively, in November.

The average speed is computed by TRAI based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Jio Telecom Regulatory Authority of India TRAI Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp