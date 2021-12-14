STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sachin Tendulkar joins Spinny as strategic investor, lead brand endorser

The car retailing platform, Spinny, said it has chosen to work with the universal role model who stands for performance, resilience, and continuous improvement.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has joined pre-owned car retailing platform Spinny as a strategic investor and lead brand endorser, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

Spinny, however, did not disclose the amount of investment by Tendulkar in the company.

Spinny recently became a Unicorn with the closing of a USD 283 million Series-E round of funding, which took the total capital raised by the platform to more than 530 million and giving it a valuation of USD 1.8 billion.

"Spinny has partnered with Indian sporting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin is a strategic investor in the company, as well as lead brand endorser," the company said in a release.

"Having him onboard with Spinny is absolutely heart-warming, and we are proud to welcome our newest captain of squad Spinny, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar," said Niraj Singh, Founder-CEO, Spinny.

The company said it has chosen to work with the universal role model who stands for performance, resilience, and continuous improvement.

"Our country is becoming younger and our ambitions bigger. Entrepreneurs of today are creating solutions that cater to this ambition. I am very happy to be associated with Spinny – a team which aspires to create solutions the right way," said Tendulkar.

Spinny earlier this year had announced its association with Indian ace shuttler and Olympic medallist PV Sindhu.

Through the coming year, alongside other celebrated Spinny customers, Squad Spinny's appointed captains will lead a series of marketing initiatives focused on realising the aspirations of a billion car dreams, the company said in the release.

