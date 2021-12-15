STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's entrepreneurial spirit, scale driving optimism about future: Mark Zuckerberg

Speaking at Meta's Fuel for India 2021, Zuckerberg said he is excited about the role that India will play in building the metaverse.

Published: 15th December 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Meta (formerly Facebook) founder Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said India's entrepreneurial spirit and massive scale is fuelling optimism about the future and the opportunities that the country presents.

Speaking at Meta's Fuel for India 2021, Zuckerberg also said he is excited about the role that India will play in building the metaverse.

Metaverse refers to a combination of multiple technologies, including virtual reality, augmented reality and video where users "live" within a digital universe.

"The reason why India is so exciting to me is two things that combined together make for something special - the entrepreneurial spirit combined with the scale of what can happen. That is what is fuelling a lot of the internet economy in India already, but it also makes me so optimistic about the future here," he said.

He added that India's talent pool -- the engineers, developers and creators, and the vibrant startup ecosystem -- are playing a huge role in shaping the future.

"India is on track to have the largest app developer base in the world by 2024, and already has one of the largest Spark AR developer communities.

"The online gaming sector in India has seen a lot of growth over the past few years and our investment in gaming in the country keeps growing as we look at how it's going to take shape in the metaverse," he said.

Talking about the company's vision of metaverse, Zuckerberg said metaverse is going to be the successor to the mobile internet.

"It's this immersive internet where you're in it rather than seeing it. This is going to be an internet where you feel like you're there and you're present with people and in other places. And, I think it's this continuation of the technological trends that we've seen over the last few decades," he pointed out.

Zuckerberg noted that the metaverse will not be built by any one company and will need collaborative efforts.

"And that's what we're so excited about seeing here in India is the developer ecosystem, the ecosystem of individual entrepreneurs, the spirit around that is one of the things that makes India so special and is (why) I think we're going to see a huge amount of (the foundation) get built here in India," he said.

The top executive noted that the company is investing in other growing areas like education and commerce through investments in Unacademy and Meesho.

"We want to continue to partner in all of these areas as we accelerate the development of the fundamental technologies, the social platforms and creative tools that are going to be necessary to bring the metaverse to life. We want to make sure that we can do our part to continue unlocking this (India's) potential," he emphasised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
meta metaverse Mark zuckerberg facebook
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp