STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India MD Gurpratap Boparai resigns

Christian Cahn von Seelen will take interim charge of the VW Group's Indian operations from January 1, 2022.

Published: 15th December 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto maker Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Wednesday said its Managing Director Gurpratap Boparai has resigned from the company with effect from January 1, 2022.

Christian Cahn von Seelen will take interim charge of the VW Group's Indian operations from January 1, 2022, in his capacity as Chairman of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL), the automaker said in a statement.

The successor to Boparai will be announced shortly, it added.

“It is with deep regret that we accept the resignation of Gurpratap. I would like to thank him for leading the group's India operations through a complex merger, and for his outstanding role in ensuring that the Group's important INDIA 2.0 project was on schedule with only minimal disruptions, despite the challenges that arose from the pandemic," Skoda Auto Chairman Thomas Schaefer noted.

The seamless execution of the merger and the success of the products launched under the project is a testimony to his leadership and deep understanding of all aspects of the automotive business and of the evolving trends in the auto industry, he added.

"We thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. I am confident that the leadership team that successfully executed the INDIA 2.0 project under him, is well-equipped to take the company to the next level, in line with our India strategy," Schaefer stated.

Boparai had joined the company in April 2018 as Managing Director of Skoda Auto India.

He was entrusted with the responsibility to lead the merger of three VW Group entities namely Volkswagen India, Skoda Auto India and Volkswagen Group Sales India as the Managing Director of the merged entity SAVWIPL.

He was instrumental in leading the VW Group in its endeavour to sustainably strengthen its position in the Indian market.

He successfully led the India 2.0 project, under which the Group launched two products so far - the Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun, which marked the group's foray into the promising mid-sized SUV segment in the country.

The company's product offensive in India continues with the Skoda Sliavia scheduled for launch in early 2022 and the Volkswagen Notchback later in 2022.

“It has been my honour and privilege to lead this fantastic team at SAVWIP. This was a very difficult decision. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and confident that the team will continue to innovate, excel and deliver beyond its commitments," Boparai noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurpratap Boparai Skoda Auto Volkswagen
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp