STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TVS, BMW Motorrad expand co-operation for future technologies, EVs

Under the extended scope of partnership, the companies plan to come up with electric vehicle platform in addition to the existing internal combustion platform for both global and domestic markets.

Published: 15th December 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

EV, Electric vehicle, electric vehicles, electric cars

For representational purposes (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company on Wednesday and BMW Motorrad on Wednesday announced expansion of their long standing partnership to include joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including electric vehicles.

Under the extended scope of partnership, the companies plan to come up with electric vehicle platform in addition to the existing internal combustion platform for both global and domestic markets.

The first product under the enhanced co-operation, an electric model suited for the urban ecosystem, is expected to make its debut in the next 24 months.

"The next phase of our co-operation will cover many areas but centre around the future of electric urban mobility. This is an important theme globally for sustainilbility and it is something that TVS is very passionate about. We have invested a lot in electrification and today is a special chapter for the partnership with BMW,"

TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said in an online press conference.

The platform from BMW and TVS would play a key role in the future of mobility, he added.

"Expanding this successful partnership to EVs and other newer platforms will create opportunities to deliver advanced technology and aspirational products to global markets and bring valuable synergies to both companies," Venu stated.

In the nine years of long-term strategic partnership, the company has always cherished the common core values it shares with BMW Motorrad with focus on quality, engineering prowess, innovation and customer satisfaction, he added.

As part of the tie up, BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor will develop common platforms by mutually tapping the emerging technologies in the future mobility space, keeping in mind the global requirements of customer segments in various markets.

Exclusive products for both companies will be developed on these common platforms, and the companies will retail their products globally.

TVS Motor company said it will continue to bring on board engineering prowess in design, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities and provide quality and economic advantage.

"Our strong synergies have led to the development of impressive offerings in the sub-500cc segment. Since the launch, BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivalled popularity with over 100,000 global customers. We look forward to the future of this cooperation," BMW Motorrad Head Markus Schramm noted.

He noted that the new electric poduct is gong to clearly be a new concept and not like the usual electric scooters being launched currently.

BMW Motorrad is the two-wheeler arm of the luxury German carmaker, In April 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad had signed a long-term strategic partnership to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for the global markets.

This collaboration has resulted in three products on the 310cc platform: BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, and TVS Motor Company's TVS Apache RR 310.

With over 100,000 customers, the products have been well accepted in all the leading markets like the EU, USA, Japan, China and India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMW Motorrad TVS TVS Motor Company electric vehicles
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp