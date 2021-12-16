2,180 Grossly Polluting Industries still operational in country: Government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Of the 2,836 Grossly Polluting Industries (GPIs) in the country which are discharging effluents in various water bodies, as many as 2,180 are still operational, the government said on Thursday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), there are 2,836 Grossly Polluting Industries (GPIs) in the country which are discharging their effluents in various water bodies.

"Out of total 2,836 industries, 2,180 industries are operational and 656 industries are self-closed. The number of complying and non-complying units is 2,053 and 127 respectively. Action taken against the non-complying units includes issue of show-cause notices to 52 units, issue of closure directions to 56 units and filing of legal cases against 2 units," he said.

According to the data shared by the minister, Uttar Pradesh has the most operational GPIs at 1,088, followed by Haryana at 600.