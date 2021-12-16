STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India earned USD 35 million plus 10 million euros through foreign satellite launches during 2019-21: Govt 

NSIL has signed six Launch Service Agreements with customers from four countries for launching foreign satellites into space on-board PSLV during 2021- 2023.

Satellite orbiting around earth

Image for representation.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has earned a foreign exchange revenue of approximately USD 35 million and 10 million euros from 2019-21 through the commercial launch of foreign satellites onboard Indian vehicles, the government said Thursday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) through its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) has been launching satellites belonging to other countries on-board Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), on a commercial basis.

"NSIL as of date has signed six Launch Service Agreements with customers from four countries for launching foreign satellites into space on-board PSLV during 2021- 2023. Foreign Exchange revenue of approx 132 million euros would be earned through the launching of these foreign satellites on a commercial basis," Singh said in a written reply.

He said through the launching of foreign satellites on-board Indian launch vehicle, India has earned a foreign exchange revenue of approx USD 35 million and 10 million euros from 2019-21 Singh said a total of 124 indigenous satellites have been put into Earth's orbit including 12 student satellites.

"The total number of foreign satellites that have been put into Earth's orbit is 342 satellites (for 34 countries) by the indigenous launch vehicle," he said.

Singh said the type of foreign satellites that were launched through the Indian Launch Vehicle includes satellites primarily for Earth Observation, Scientific and Technology demonstration purposes.

