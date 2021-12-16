Jio launches Re 1 prepaid recharge plan, the cheapest in India. Details here

By Online Desk

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan at Rs 1 - said to be India's cheapest plan.

According to media reports, the plan comes with 30-day validity and is perfect for users unwilling to shell out huge amounts to purchase more data than they need. It comes with 100MB data and once the users consume the data, the browsing speed will fall to 64Kbps.

The recharge plan is already visible on the MyJio app, but not on the website. On the app, the recharge plan can be found in the Value section under Other Plans. Recharging this plan 10 times would give users almost 1GB high-speed data, which will be cheaper than the company’s dedicated 1GB data plan that costs Rs 15 a month.

No other telcommunication company offers a prepaid recharge plan that costs so little. However, there is still no confirmation on how many users would be able to recharge with this plan.

The Reliance Industries-owned Jio also revised the Rs 119 recharge plan earlier this week to make it the most affordable among the ‘unlimited plan’ lineup. The revised plan comes with 1.5GB high-speed data a day, unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS.

The new Rs 119 plan is essentially a revised version of the company’s Rs 98 plan that came with the same benefits. The only other difference, apart from the price, is the validity period. The Rs 119 is valid for 14 days, while the Rs 98 plan had a 28-day validity period.

Jio followed rivals Airtel and Vodafone Idea and raised prepaid recharge prices last month. The tariff hike spanned Jio’s unlimited voice and data plans and came into effect from December 1. Jio didn’t even call it a price hike, suggesting that it was offering new plans altogether.