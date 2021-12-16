Privatisation: Public Sector banks' staff to go on strike on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Employees of various public sector banks, including officers -- under the aegis of the United Forum of Bank Unions -- are expected to go on a two-day strike from Thursday, as part of a nationwide call for strike given by the union against the Centre's proposed privatisation of Public Sector banks.

Briefing reporters, the convener Srinivas alleged that successive governments have attempted to weaken nationalised banks, despite the said financial institution having contributed immensely towards the economy, through various schemes of the government, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Green, Blue and White Revolutions, while also helping the building of infrastructure.

"We also oppose the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and demand that the government strengthen the banks," he said.

Over 5,000 employees are expected to gather for a dharna at the State Bank of India building near KG Circle in Bengaluru, for the two-day strike, which is likely to affect banking services, while creating inconvenience for customers.