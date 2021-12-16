STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Privatisation: Public Sector banks' staff to go on strike on Thursday

Briefing reporters, the convener Srinivas alleged that successive governments have attempted to weaken nationalised banks, despite the said financial institution having contributed immensely.

Published: 16th December 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bank

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Employees of various public sector banks, including officers -- under the aegis of the United Forum of Bank Unions -- are expected to go on a two-day strike from Thursday, as part of a nationwide call for strike given by the union against the Centre's proposed privatisation of Public Sector banks. 

Briefing reporters, the convener Srinivas alleged that successive governments have attempted to weaken nationalised banks, despite the said financial institution having contributed immensely towards the economy, through various schemes of the government, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Green, Blue and White Revolutions, while also helping the building of infrastructure.

"We also oppose the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and demand that the government strengthen the banks," he said.

Over 5,000 employees are expected to gather for a dharna at the State Bank of India building near KG Circle in Bengaluru, for the two-day strike, which is likely to affect banking services, while creating inconvenience for customers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Forum of Bank Unions Public Sector Banks Bank Strike
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp