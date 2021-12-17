STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre launches fourth tranche of coal bed auction; 99 mines on offer

The government on Thursday launched the 4th tranche of auction of 99 coal mines including 24 new mines across 8 coal bearing states.

Published: 17th December 2021

In view of the surging demand, the railways is making plans to transport coal from the mines.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday launched the 4th tranche of auction of 99 coal mines including 24 new mines across 8 coal bearing states. While launching the fourth tranche, coal minister Pralhad Joshi said at least for the next 30 to 40 years coal will continue to be crucial in India's energy sector. He called upon the investors to start production at the earliest for greater self-reliance in this sector.

"After successful auction of 28 coal mines in the first two tranches and upon receipt of 53 bids for 20 coal mines under Tranche 13 of CM (SP) Act and Tranche 3 of MMDR Act, Ministry of Coal has now launched the auction process of 24 new coal mines (9 new mines under Tranche 14 of CM (SP) Act and 15 new mines under the Tranche 4 of MMDR Act)," said the coal ministry in a statement.

The ministry said coal mines rolling over from third round of commercial auctions and second attempt of second tranche of commercial auctions, there shall be a total of 99 coal mines on offer. Among these 99 mines on offer, 59 are fully explored mines and 40 are partially explored.

These mines are spread across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, MP, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra and Telangana. The government claimed the list of mines has been finalised after deliberations on mines falling under protected areas, heavily built-up area etc.

