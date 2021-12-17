STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Emission reduction via nature-based solutions: EKI Energy Services, Shell Overseas on joint venture

The joint venture will work on the emissions and lower concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere to create lasting benefits for people and nature.

Published: 17th December 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Shell

Shell Overseas Investments B.V. and EKI Energy Services joint venture will work on the conservation, enhancement and restoration of natural ecosystems (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Carbon credit developer and supplier EKI Energy Services and Shell Overseas Investments B.V. have joined hands for a joint venture for carbon emission reduction through nature-based solutions in India.

According to a statement, the joint venture will work on the conservation, enhancement and restoration of natural ecosystems such as forests, agriculture, grasslands, wetlands and blue carbon to prevent emissions or lower concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere while creating lasting benefits for people and nature.

Manish Dabkara, CMD and CEO, EKI Energy Services Ltd said, "Ushering in a new era for climate change mitigation in the country, the new company will not only further EKI's current on-ground execution on nature-based solutions to a large scale but will also provide a much-needed impetus for climate actions in India."

The joint venture will be registered with ROC-MP (Registrar of companies - MP) as a subsidiary of EKI Energy Services Ltd.

"Shell has set a target to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society. To achieve this, Shell is first and foremost focused on avoiding and reducing emissions and, in addition, we are working with nature to help reduce the overall concentration of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere. Through this joint venture and the collaboration with Enking, we look forward to helping unlock nature's climate change mitigation potential and bringing lasting environmental and social co-benefits," said Kazeem Khan, Shell General Manager, Asia Pacific, Nature Based Solutions in the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
carbon emission Emission Reduction Shell Nature based solutions
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp