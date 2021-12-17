STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

MTR Foods enters idli and dosa batter category; eyes Rs 100 crore revenue

The company has invested Rs 25 crore in expanding its production facility and also for setting up a cold chain network.

Published: 17th December 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

MTR Foods

MTR Foods products (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Packaged food products company MTR Foods, a subsidiary of Norwegian conglomerate Orkla, on Thursday announced its foray into a new business segment with the launch of MTR Minute Fresh - Idli and Dosa batter.

The company has invested Rs 25 crore in expanding its production facility and also for setting up a cold chain network. It has also created a new business vertical to take forward the fresh idli and dosa batter category.

Sanjay Sharma, CEO, MTR Foods, said, "The surge in this category post the lockdown cemented our decision to introduce the Minute Fresh range of idli, dosa and MTR Signature dosa batters this year." He added that the company has set up a dedicated sales team that will cater only to MTR Minute Fresh. Starting with Bengaluru, the company is planning to foray into other cities gradually.

MTR Foods has been growing 5x in terms of revenue and its turnover is close to Rs 1,000 crore. "We are expecting Rs 100 crore revenue from this product category- batter business- in the next 3-4 years," Sharma said. In the case of idli and dosa batter, the market is dominated by unorganised players.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MTR Foods MTR Minute Fresh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp