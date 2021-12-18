STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jet ready to resume operations in 2022, asks NCLT to fast-track resolution

The consortium’s plan to restart Jet, which was grounded in April 2019, comes at a time when the Omicron variant of coronavirus is posing a threat to domestic as well as international flight movement.

Published: 18th December 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways aircraft

Jet Airways aircraft (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Grounded airline Jet Airways will resume its operations “at the earliest” in 2022 with six narrow body aircraft soon after the revalidation of its existing Air Operator Permit (AOP), the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the airline’s new promoters, said in a statement on Friday.

The consortium’s plan to restart Jet, which was grounded in April 2019, comes at a time when the Omicron variant of coronavirus is posing a threat to domestic as well as international flight movement.

Additionally, India’s aviation sector is expected to become more competitive as highly funded Akasa will begin its operation early next year.  

The consortium, whose plan to revive Jet was approved by the NCLT in June 2021, said that they have approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to fast track the implementation of the resolution plan.

“The consortium is ready with its investments and given the progress the team has made operationally since NCLT approval in June 2021, we feel it is time to fund the company immediately for revival of the business, without delay,” said Murari Lal Jalan, lead member of the consortium and proposed promoter & non-executive chairman of Jet Airways.

He said, “We are aiming to start domestic operations at the earliest in 2022 as a full-service carrier.” 
On the fleet type, Florian Fritsch of Kalrock Capital Partners, said that Jet will commence its operations in 2022 with 6 narrow-body aircraft and reach 100+ aircraft fleet in 5-year. 

On the revalidation of its existing AOC, the consortium said that they are confident of receiving the AOC in the coming months.  

On slots at key airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, the consortium said that they have held multiple rounds of discussions with all key airports and are confident to get the required slots in the summer schedule of 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jet Airways Jalan-Kalrock consortium
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp